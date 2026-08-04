AI-powered drones to strengthen governance, surveillance in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: Haryana will institutionalise drone technology by deploying AI-powered surveillance and high-resolution geospatial mapping to detect illegal constructions, monitor mining, map civic infrastructure, assess legacy waste sites and track pollution across the state.

Reviewing key technology initiatives at a meeting of the Board of Directors of Drone Imaging and Information Services of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA), Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi directed officials to expedite implementation to strengthen evidence-based governance, regulatory enforcement and public service delivery.

Officials said nearly 800 sq km has been mapped across Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal, Panipat and Yamunanagar, creating one of Haryana’s largest urban geospatial databases. Surveys of all 16 municipal corporations have also been completed. The meeting reviewed an AI-powered change detection application that automatically identifies unauthorised constructions and encroachments using high-resolution drone imagery. Rastogi also reviewed DRIISHYA’s digital mapping of municipal assets in Gurugram.

Commissioner and Secretary, CRID, J. Ganesan said the project has digitised road networks, footpaths, central verges and berms, while nearly 60,000 manholes and gully traps are being geo-referenced with centimetre-level accuracy.

The digital inventory is expected to improve infrastructure management, maintenance planning and emergency response. The meeting also reviewed drone surveillance at Khanak Stone Mine, where eight survey phases have been completed and volumetric assessment reports prepared for six phases to enable scientific monitoring of mining activities.

Ganesan said drone-based volumetric assessments of legacy waste sites under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 have been completed across all 16 municipal corporations to support scientific remediation and better landfill management.

800 sq km has been mapped, say officials

Officials said nearly 800 sq km has been mapped across Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal, Panipat and Yamunanagar, creating one of Haryana’s largest urban geospatial databases. The meeting reviewed an AI-powered change detection application that automatically identifies unauthorised constructions using high-resolution drone imagery.