Article 370 abrogation: NC to observe August 5 as 'black day'; PDP plan protests in Jammu

SRINAGAR: The ruling National Conference (NC) and the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) will stage protests on Wednesday to mark the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, while the BJP will hold celebratory events and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will distribute appointment letters to the next of kin of militancy victims in Srinagar.
NC's Jammu provincial president, Rattan Lal Gupta, said the party would observe August 5 as a "Black Day" to protest the unconstitutional and unilateral abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and to register its opposition to the BJP-led Centre's continued refusal to restore statehood despite repeated assurances.
NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said peaceful protest marches would be held at the party's district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar.
He said senior party leaders and legislators would participate in the demonstrations.
On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated Articles 370 and 35A, which had granted special status and privileges to Jammu and Kashmir. It also bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir (with a legislature) and Ladakh (without a legislature).
The opposition PDP has also announced protests across the Union Territory.
"As decided by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti during today's meeting with senior party leaders, MLAs, district presidents of the parent, women and youth wings, constituency in-charges, zonal presidents, zonal bodies and office-bearers, all party functionaries are directed to ensure active participation in the district-level protests across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 in support of the restoration of Article 370 and the release of political prisoners," the party said in a statement.
The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), led by jailed MP Engineer Rashid, has also announced that it will observe August 5 as a "Black Day" to mark the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.
AIP spokesperson Inam-un-Nabi said Engineer Rashid would attend Parliament dressed in black as a symbolic protest and observe a day-long hunger strike.
In contrast, the BJP will organise celebratory functions in Srinagar and Jammu on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.
BJP spokesperson Advocate Purnima Sharma described the abrogation as a historic step that ensured constitutional equality, social justice and the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India.
"The Constitution of India became fully applicable to Jammu and Kashmir, giving its citizens the same fundamental rights and constitutional safeguards available across the country," she said.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will distribute appointment letters to the next of kin of militancy victims at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.