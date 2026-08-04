Article 370 abrogation: NC to observe August 5 as 'black day'; PDP plan protests in Jammu

SRINAGAR: The ruling National Conference (NC) and the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) will stage protests on Wednesday to mark the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, while the BJP will hold celebratory events and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will distribute appointment letters to the next of kin of militancy victims in Srinagar.

NC's Jammu provincial president, Rattan Lal Gupta, said the party would observe August 5 as a "Black Day" to protest the unconstitutional and unilateral abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and to register its opposition to the BJP-led Centre's continued refusal to restore statehood despite repeated assurances.

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said peaceful protest marches would be held at the party's district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar.

He said senior party leaders and legislators would participate in the demonstrations.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated Articles 370 and 35A, which had granted special status and privileges to Jammu and Kashmir. It also bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir (with a legislature) and Ladakh (without a legislature).