At least 12 injured after Air India's Phuket-Delhi flight experiences turbulence

At least 12 people sustained injuries when an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi experienced mid-air turbulence on Tuesday.

Air India said its flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude.

"The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers and crew have safely disembarked," the airline said in a statement.

Citing initial reports, the sources said 10 passengers and 2 cabin crew members suffered injuries.

Air India said there have been no reports of serious injuries.

"A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India's airport team and medical personnel," the statement said.

Details on the total number of passengers on the flight could not be immediately ascertained.

Information available on flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that the flight operated with an A320 aircraft lost altitude sometime before landing at the Delhi airport.

"We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation," Air India said.

(With inputs from PTI)