Bhopal Diary: Bureaucrat shaves head for girl with cancer

Unique snake census begins in state forests
Madhya Pradesh has embarked on enumeration of the snake population in its wildlife-rich forest landscape. Experts from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) are heading the snake census, which has started from two tiger reserves, Kanha Tiger Reserve and Satpura Tiger Reserve. The two tiger reserves are known for their rich biodiversity, owing to which the presence of diverse snake varieties is likely to be more significant. Prior to the census, the WII experts had held workshops to train the employees in the two reserves. The trained personnel will click geotagged pictures of snakes and put it in the exclusive WhatsApp groups.
Bureaucrat shaves head for girl with cancer
In a profound gesture of compassion and solidarity with a cancer patient girl, the municipal commissioner of Singrauli Municipal Corporation in eastern Madhya Pradesh has shaved her head. The Singrauli municipal commissioner Savita Pradhan posted her shaven-head avatar’s pictures on social media recently, saying that she had taken the step to fulfil the wish of the young girl, who had lost her hair during cancer treatment. Pradhan said that the girl wanted someone to resemble her after losing hair. Pradhan, however, didn’t disclose the cancer patient’s identity to stop the family’s privacy from being compromised. Her gesture has drawn appreciation.
Jain saint to address state assembly soon
A day-long special session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly would be convened soon, where the famous Digambar Jain sect saint Acharya Shri 108 Samay Sagar Ji Maharaj will deliver a discourse, enabling all legislators, officers and employees to receive his spiritual guidance and blessings. The announcement was made by CM Mohan Yadav while addressing the Kalash Sthapana ceremony organised during the Chaturmas-2026 (a four-month period that coincides with monsoon and is considered time for fasting, penance and spiritual growth) at the Vidyodaya Tirth in Bhopal’s MP Nagar on Sunday. The CM stressed the need to protect Gau Mata.
(Anuraag singh is Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com)