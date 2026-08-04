Bhopal Diary: Bureaucrat shaves head for girl with cancer

Jain saint to address state assembly soon

A day-long special session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly would be convened soon, where the famous Digambar Jain sect saint Acharya Shri 108 Samay Sagar Ji Maharaj will deliver a discourse, enabling all legislators, officers and employees to receive his spiritual guidance and blessings. The announcement was made by CM Mohan Yadav while addressing the Kalash Sthapana ceremony organised during the Chaturmas-2026 (a four-month period that coincides with monsoon and is considered time for fasting, penance and spiritual growth) at the Vidyodaya Tirth in Bhopal’s MP Nagar on Sunday. The CM stressed the need to protect Gau Mata.

(Anuraag singh is Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com)