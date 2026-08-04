Centre proposes draft rules to legalise use of ambulances on two-wheelers

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed new rules to introduce two-wheeled ambulances across the country. The draft notification aims to create a legal framework for these vehicles so they can provide faster emergency medical help in remote areas where regular ambulances often cannot reach.

At present, two-wheeled ambulances are not recognised as a separate vehicle category under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Because of this, there are no national standards for their design, safety, registration, approval, patient transport, or fitness inspections.

The proposed amendments will adopt Automotive Industry Standard AIS-209 Part 1:2026 to set construction and functional requirements for life support two-wheeled road ambulances. Vehicles in the L2 category manufactured on or after October 1, 2027 must follow these standards. Emergency top lights fitted on these ambulances must also comply from the same date.

The new standard defines a two-wheeled road ambulance as an L2-category vehicle fitted with an ambulance accessory unit or patient-conveyance system. It includes important safety measures covering vehicle stability, braking performance, parking brake efficiency, rear visibility, secure coupling, emergency warning devices, and better visibility on roads.