Chhattisgarh CM honours CWG silver medallist Gyaneshwari with Rs 30 lakh, DSP rank

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday felicitated Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav at the Chief Minister's residence in Raipur, announcing a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh and an out of turn promotion to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Recognising her landmark achievement in the women's 53kg weightlifting event, the Chief Minister said Gyaneshwari, a native of Rajnandgaon district, had made the entire state proud through her outstanding performance.

Gyaneshwari lifted a total of 199 kg to clinch the silver medal, marking a significant milestone in Chhattisgarh's sporting history.

"Despite limited resources and numerous challenges, Gyaneshwari never allowed her determination to weaken. Her success on the international stage will serve as a powerful inspiration for the state's youth," the Chief Minister said.

The state government reiterated its commitment to developing world class sports infrastructure, providing top-tier coaching and extending continuous support to nurture athletes capable of excelling at the national and international levels.

The Chief Minister added that recognising and honouring sporting talent remains a key pillar of the state's sports policy, with Chhattisgarh aiming to emerge as a leading hub for sporting excellence.