CISF foils foreign currency smuggling bid at Amritsar airport; USD 31,500 seized

CHANDIGARH: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel arrested a person and foiled his alleged attempt to smuggle foreign currency at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar after detecting USD 31,500 (approximately Rs 30 lakh) concealed in the undergarments of a departing passenger during security screening.

The passenger who was scheduled to travel on a domestic flight with an onward international connection to Bangkok via Delhi was intercepted during routine security screening at the security hold area (SHA). He failed to produce valid documents for possessing and carrying the currency, was handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) along with the recovered cash for further investigation and legal action, the CISF said.

According to a statement by CISF, "During the intensive check, USD 31,500 (approximately Rs 30 lakh) was recovered concealed inside the passenger's undergarments in the groin area. As the passenger failed to produce any valid documents authorizing the possession or carriage of the foreign currency, the matter was immediately reported to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The passenger, along with the recovered foreign currency, was subsequently handed over to the DRI for further investigation and necessary legal action."

"The detection once again highlights the professional vigilance, alertness, and commitment of CISF personnel in ensuring robust aviation security and preventing unlawful activities at airports across the country,’’ it added.