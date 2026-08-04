ED raids PSIDC office, ex-officials' premises in industrial plot allotment probe

CHANDIGARGH: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation Limited (PSIDC) office in Chandigarh and the residences of retired officials as part of an investigation into the alleged fraudulent allotment of industrial plots.

Sources said a three-member team from the ED's Delhi unit, accompanied by CRPF personnel, reached the PSIDC office at Udyog Bhawan in the morning and examined documents and official records. Senior PSIDC officials and members of the accounts department were questioned. The ED team remained at the office till evening.

The agency also searched the residences of a former Chief General Manager of PSIDC, an executive director and a former General Manager of the Punjab Small Scale Industrial and Export Corporation (PSIEC).

The ED is probing the alleged fraudulent allotment of at least 20 industrial plots in Mohali and Amritsar since 2012.

Sources said the ED had last year written to the then Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, and the Managing Director of PSIEC seeking details of industrial plots allotted since 2012, inquiries conducted by the corporation or any other agency, and FIRs registered in the matter.

The investigation is based on an FIR registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau against PSIEC officials. It has been alleged that the industrial plots were allotted to benefit officials of the corporation.

The ED also carried out searches in Ludhiana, where officials examined documents and other material related to the investigation.

The Punjab government did not provide details of the ED action, citing the ongoing Vigilance Bureau investigation, the sensitivity of the matter and the fact that the ED is a central agency. The Department of Industries and Commerce has referred the matter to the Chief Secretary for necessary orders.

The ED has not issued an official statement on the searches or disclosed the specific case linked to the action.