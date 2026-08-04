Electric shocks, isolation cells...: Report details torture of trafficked Indians in cyber scam hubs

NEW DELHI: In the name of fake IT and customer-service job offers, youths from Indian are systematically trafficked to cyber scam compounds in Myanmar, Lao PDR and Cambodia, according to India law enforcement agencies submission to the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) report on cyber scam hubs and human trafficking.

The report states that these victims once they land in cyber fraud slavery compounds were subjected to electric shocks, confinement in dark or isolation rooms, physical abuse, fines and psychological torture to enforce compliance.

The victims, repatriated between 2023 and 2024, from nine states across the country, aged between 20 and 35, during interrogation before law enforcement agencies revealed that they were lured with promises of monthly wages of Rs 50,000 to 70,000, transited through Thailand, and coerced into working inside scam compounds after arrival.

The report, "Cyber Scam Hubs and Human Trafficking," draws on case studies submitted by law enforcement and financial intelligence agencies documents multi-state mule networks, SIM-card trafficking rings and hawala-crypto conversion chains linked to scam centres in Cambodia, Myanmar and Lao PDR.

The 73 per cent of victims were approached through personal connections and 27 per cent via social media, with every case involving upfront fees of Rs 50,000-70,000 paid in cash or online that immediately placed victims in debt bondage to their traffickers.

The agents handed the victims to foreign sub-agents who were taxi operators in Cambodia, local facilitators in Lao PDR with all victims travelling on tourist visas that concealed the true purpose of their trip.

The report finds Cambodia's visa-on-arrival policy made it the preferred entry point, accounting for 60 per cent of documented transit routes through Thailand, with roughly 80 per cent of all routes including a stopover in Bangkok.

A pattern involved pickups by local taxi on arrival and then taken to cyber fraud compound within one to two days.

Once inside the compounds, they found that these are controlled by Chinese-speaking diaspora. The workforces trapped were Indian, African, South Asian and Southeast Asian nationals. The victims had their passports confiscated and were made to work 12-16 hour shifts after two to three days of training.