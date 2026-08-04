Family of minor in PM remarks case not at Noida home; police deny harassment complaint

NOIDA: The family of the 15-year-old girl whose alleged abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar went viral was not present at their Noida residence on Tuesday, while local police said they had received no complaint that the family was being harassed.

Security guards and the maintenance staff at the group's housing society in Sector 168 told PTI that the girl and her mother, who lived there, were not at home.

"The family had remained withdrawn since the video surfaced, and personnel from the Delhi and Noida police had visited the residence on a few occasions," a security guard told PTI.

The security and maintenance staff, however, said they did not know the family's current whereabouts.

Responding to the family's allegation of harassment, an official at Noida's Expressway police station told PTI that no information had been received within its jurisdiction about the family facing harassment either inside the housing society or elsewhere.

The official said Noida Police had registered a Zero FIR on the day it received the complaint and transferred it to Delhi Police, as the alleged incident took place in the national capital.

"The family has not been in contact with us since then and has not shared any information or complaint with the local police," the officer said, adding that the family may have shifted temporarily to Faridabad in neighbouring Haryana.

The development comes days after the girl's mother appealed to Prime Minister Modi to forgive her daughter, saying the family had repeatedly apologised and that the minor had been influenced during the protest.