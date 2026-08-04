Haryana: Faridabad teacher killed by stalker inside school

FARIDABAD: A woman teacher was stabbed to death inside a school in Faridabad on Monday morning. Police said the accused, who had allegedly been stalking her, attacked her after she stopped speaking to him and cut off all contact.

The attack took place around 9.30 am at Saraswati Senior Secondary School in Sikrona village. Police said the teacher was stabbed 15 to 20 times in the chest and neck.

A case was registered at Sector 58 police station on the complaint of the victim’s husband. Police said the accused was arrested within two hours of the incident.

CCTV footage of the attack, which has surfaced on social media, shows the accused waiting at the school’s main gate with his face covered by a scarf. As the teacher arrived, he pulled out a knife concealed in his pants and repeatedly stabbed her. A school staff member tried to intervene, but the accused threatened him with the knife before fleeing on a motorcycle.

School administrator Tejpal, who witnessed the attack, said the victim had been teaching at the school for about a year.