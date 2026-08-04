Highway closures worry apple growers in J&K

SRINAGAR: After suffering losses of over `2,000 crore due to the prolonged closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway last year, Kashmir’s apple growers have expressed concern over frequent disruptions on the highway during the ongoing harvest season.

They have sought uninterrupted movement of fruit-laden trucks to markets across the country, warning that delays in transporting the highly perishable produce could inflict heavy financial losses this year as well.

The apple industry, which supports lakhs of families and contributes nearly `12,000 crore annually to Jammu and Kashmir’s economy, depends almost entirely on the 270-km Srinagar-Jammu National Highway to transport fruit to markets in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bengaluru and Chennai.

President of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers-cum-Dealers Union, Bashir Ahmad Basheer, said the highway is the lifeline of the Valley’s horticulture sector and any disruption directly affects the apple trade. At present, around 100 to 125 apple-laden trucks leave the Valley for markets across the country every day. The number is expected to rise as the harvesting season gathers pace.

Basheer said fruit-laden trucks were recently stranded on the highway for nearly three days and were allowed to move only after repeated appeals to the administration.