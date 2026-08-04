India distances itself from Hasina's planned New Delhi press event

India on Tuesday distanced itself from former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's planned virtual media interaction in New Delhi, saying the event is being organised by a private media entity and has no government backing.

Hasina is scheduled to address the media virtually on Wednesday evening from the Foreign Correspondents' Club, marking her first interaction with journalists since fleeing Dhaka on August 5, 2024, following the collapse of her government amid a massive anti-government uprising.

The clarification came a day after Bangladesh sought an explanation from New Delhi over the proposed event.

Dhaka has expressed concern that Hasina's political activities from Indian soil could affect the recent improvement in bilateral ties.

"The interaction you refer to is being organised by a private media entity. The government has no involvement whatsoever in it, neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.