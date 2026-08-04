India manages to bring back 274 fugitive offenders from 36 countries since 2021: MHA

NEW DELHI: India has brought back 274 fugitive criminals from 36 countries between 2021 and 2026, marking a significant increase in extradition and deportation efforts under the government’s intelligence-led strategy to track down offenders hiding abroad, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Tuesday.

The MHA said the government has strengthened its legal and institutional framework to combat fugitives through measures such as the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 and an integrated, technology-driven approach combining intelligence gathering, global cooperation and diplomatic engagement.

According to the MHA, India had extradition treaties with only 37 countries before 2014 and lacked a dedicated law to deal with economic fugitives or confiscate their assets. Between 2004 and 2013, the country secured the extradition of only four fugitives annually on average, while 110 extradition requests remained pending.

It said the present government has made the return of fugitives a national priority by expanding international cooperation, strengthening inter-agency coordination and deploying advanced technology to trace offenders abroad.