India, US working towards interim trade agreement: MEA

India and the US are working towards an interim trade agreement, with a few issues requiring finalisation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said both sides have done lot of work in connection with the proposed trade deal.

"Both sides have done a lot of work in this regard. There are certain issues that need finalisation. Both countries are working towards finalising the interim bilateral trade agreement," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a question on the issue at a media briefing.

A delegation from the US Trade Representative (USTR) visited India in June to advance discussions on the trade agreement.

(With inputs from PTI)