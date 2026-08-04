Indian-flagged vessel sinks off Yemen after projectile strike; all 14 crew, including 13 Indians, rescued

An Indian-flagged commercial vessel sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday after being struck by a projectile, with all 14 crew members, including 13 Indians, rescued safely, the MEA said in a statement.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly condemned the attack on the mechanised sailing vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya and said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh was closely monitoring the situation while coordinating with Yemeni authorities to ensure the safety and security of the crew.

The rescued seafarers were brought to the Port of Mokha by the Yemeni Coast Guard. No casualties were reported.

In a statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India condemned the attack on the Indian-flagged commercial vessel, which sank in the Red Sea off Yemen on August 4. He said all 13 Indian nationals on board had been rescued and thanked the Yemeni authorities for their support in the operation.

The MEA also expressed concern over the recent attacks on commercial shipping in the region, saying the continuing incidents were "deeply worrisome." It stressed that the targeting of commercial vessels must end and called for the early restoration of free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in accordance with international law.