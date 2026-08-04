Maharashtra: Sunetra’s push for family at NCP posts under EC scanner

MUMBAI: The Election Commission of India is carefully examining the unilateral appointments of Maharashtra DyCM Sunetra Pawar’s two sons at key party posts, seeking documents of NCP’s constitutional amendment to validate her decisions.
On April 29, NCP national president Sunetra Pawar wrote a letter to ECI informing them of the appointment of her elder son, NCP Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar, as NCP national general secretary, while her younger son Jay Pawar was named national secretary and president of the party’s disciplinary committee. Jay Pawar was also given the charge of finance and funds of the party.
While making these appointments and several structural changes, Sunetra Pawar reportedly carried out the amendment in NCP’s constitution that pertains to Articles 6, 7, 12, 18(i), 32 and 36, but the documents of these amendments have not been submitted to ECI, which has been sought by the ECI in its letter to NCP. The letter also pointed out the questions over procedural details while convening the national and working meetings and sought the documentary support for them.
Sunetra Pawar was elected as the NCP’s national president on February 26, exactly a month after her husband Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash. Later, she carried out several structural changes in the party. However, it has been pointed out to the ECI by some disgruntled NCP leaders that while making these changes, the laid-down procedural rules were not followed.
According to the commission, the resolution passed at the NCP’s national convention on February 26, 2026, mentioned an amendment only to ‘Section 18(1)’.
“It has been observed that amendments to Articles 6, 7, 12, 18(i), 32 and 36 have been carried out by the party. However, the supporting document furnished by the party, i.e., the resolution passed in the National Convention held on Feb 26, mentions amendments to only Article 18 (1),” the notice read.
No official proposal recognising or supporting these additional amendments has been submitted, the poll body said. “It is requested that a copy of the relevant resolution and/or other supporting documents in respect of the amendments made to Articles 6, 7, 12, 32 and 36 also be furnished for consideration of the amended constitution by the commission,” the letter read.
Earlier, Sachchidanand Singh, a senior leader and national secretary of the party, sent a notice through his lawyers questioning the legitimacy of the national president election held on February 26.
In the notice, Singh has claimed that the election of the national president was not conducted in accordance with the party constitution and should be declared invalid.
No papers
Documents and resolutions passed in support of NCP constitution amendment not submitted, says ECI
Sunetra Pawar didn’t follow procedural rules laid down for the structural changes that she made, according to allegations