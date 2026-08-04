Maharashtra: Sunetra’s push for family at NCP posts under EC scanner

MUMBAI: The Election Commission of India is carefully examining the unilateral appointments of Maharashtra DyCM Sunetra Pawar’s two sons at key party posts, seeking documents of NCP’s constitutional amendment to validate her decisions.

On April 29, NCP national president Sunetra Pawar wrote a letter to ECI informing them of the appointment of her elder son, NCP Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar, as NCP national general secretary, while her younger son Jay Pawar was named national secretary and president of the party’s disciplinary committee. Jay Pawar was also given the charge of finance and funds of the party.

While making these appointments and several structural changes, Sunetra Pawar reportedly carried out the amendment in NCP’s constitution that pertains to Articles 6, 7, 12, 18(i), 32 and 36, but the documents of these amendments have not been submitted to ECI, which has been sought by the ECI in its letter to NCP. The letter also pointed out the questions over procedural details while convening the national and working meetings and sought the documentary support for them.

Sunetra Pawar was elected as the NCP’s national president on February 26, exactly a month after her husband Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash. Later, she carried out several structural changes in the party. However, it has been pointed out to the ECI by some disgruntled NCP leaders that while making these changes, the laid-down procedural rules were not followed.