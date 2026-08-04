Masked man stabs teacher to death inside school in Haryana over alleged revenge; accused held

FARIDABAD: A masked man allegedly barged into a private school and stabbed a female teacher to death in broad daylight on Monday, with police arresting the accused within hours of the attack. The teacher was stabbed more than 20 times on her face, neck and chest, police said.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed on the school premises, with a purported video later circulating on social media.

In the purported clip, a man -- his face obscured by a white scarf -- can be seen stabbing the teacher repeatedly, police said. The accused is also seen threatening the school operator who tried to intervene and rescue the victim.

The incident took place in Sikrona village. An FIR was registered in this connection at Sector 58 police station.

The accused identified as Amit (21), a resident of Kot village, was arrested within two hours of the incident and he later confessed to the killing, police said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that about two years ago, the accused was studying at a private school in the woman's village. During this time, he became acquainted with her, and had communicated with her on certain occasions, a senior officer said.

He said despite the victim's reluctance to communicate with him, Amit stalked her repeatedly.

Irked by the persistent harassment, the woman had allegedly threatened to file a case against accused. The officer said the deceased teacher had also lodged a complaint of molestation against Amit a few days ago, but at that time, he had apologised publicly. Police believe Amit committed the crime to avenge the previous incident.