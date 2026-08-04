NGT orders Haryana government to take action against mining company for environmental violations in Aravali

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has identified violations of environmental norms and directed the Haryana government to take action against Maa Santoshi Khanij Udyog, a mining company. The company allegedly constructed an illegal passage on Aravalli Plantation land to access its mining site in Mahendergarh district without obtaining the required environmental clearance.

Emphasising the need for strict compliance with environmental laws and the protection of the ecologically sensitive Aravalli region, the Tribunal directed the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to investigate the violations and determine appropriate environmental compensation in accordance with the law. The competent authority has also been directed to initiate proceedings against the company for violating provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, in Mahendergarh district.

The Tribunal found that the company had constructed a passage through the Aravalli Plantation area without obtaining forest clearance under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) informed the Tribunal that the company had not applied for the required forest clearance.

The Gram Panchayat Panchnota issued a notice to the company on October 3, 2023, regarding the transportation of minerals through a road allegedly constructed illegally on land belonging to the panchayat.