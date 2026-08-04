'No third-party insurance cover, no fuel': SC directs Centre to launch pilot project

NEW DELHI: In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court on Tuesday took serious note of a large number of vehicles plying without third-party insurance cover and directed the Centre to evolve a pilot project by which fuel for vehicles can be refused at petrol pumps until valid insurance is obtained.

The top court took note of the number of road accidents on national highways and also the effect of long queues at toll plazas, and directed the Centre to implement pilot projects on certain corridors, substituting the process of stopping at toll plazas with automatic detection of vehicles passing through toll points.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra, which flagged the lack of compliance of provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act requiring all vehicles to have a valid insurance policy covering third parties, said it is shocking to learn that nearly 56 per cent of vehicles plying on Indian roads remain uninsured according to the Report of the Standing Committee on Finance 2024-25.

"As deliberated upon in court, the IRDA (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority) in consultation with the MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) to deliberate and evolve a pilot project whereby fuel for vehicles to be linked with valid insurance status.

In the absence thereof, the vehicle concerned would be refused fuel at petrol pumps, until such time that valid insurance is obtained," the bench said.

It said that the move of denial of fuel will have a two-fold benefit and will assist in identification of uninsured or unregistered vehicles and secondly, it will prompt the owners of these vehicles to ensure that they have valid insurance status.

"Such projects would ensure ground-level compliance with the statutory mandate of Section 146 of the MVA.

This may be done through the use of ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras," it said, adding that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has, in principle, no objection to the same.