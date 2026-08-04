Power corridor | 'Safe environment created for women students in higher educational institutions,' says Centre

‘Safe environment for women at HEIs’

MoS for Education Sukanta Majumdar informed the Lok Sabha on Monday the Centre had created a safe environment for women students in higher educational institutions (HEIs). The minister said, as per the UGC Regulations, 2015, every HEI is mandated to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) inquiring into complaints of sexual harassment with a time period specified for the disposal of complaints. He was responding to a written query by MP Giridhari Yadav.

4,557 cases admitted under IBC in 5 years

As many as 4,557 cases were admitted under the insolvency law in the last five years, and out of them, 1,077 cases yielded resolution plans, according to the government. “The 1,419 CIRPs, which have yielded resolution plans by the end of March 2026, took, on average, 621 days [after excluding the time excluded by the Adjudicating Authority (AA)] for conclusion of process,” Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Bankers’ Books Evidence Act introduced

The government on Monday introduced a Bill to replace British era legislation with the objective to include digital and virtual records as admissible evidence in the court of law in sync with digital dependence of the banking system. The Bill was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha. The new law, to be called the Bankers’ Books Evidence Act, 2026 is going to repeal or replace the Bankers’ Books Evidence Act, 1891.