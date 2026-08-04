Prashant Kishor used youth pitch, direct attack on Bihar CM to seal 1st win

PATNA/NEW DELHI: JAN Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor’s victory in the Bankipur by-election has dealt the BJP a political setback, ending the ruling party’s nearly three-decade hold over the constituency.
Analysts said JSP founder’s personal credibility and sustained grassroots campaign helped consolidate support across all sections of the urban electorate. “Prashant Kishor succeeded in communicating his party’s message that issues like jobs, quality education, migration, inflation and healthcare are key poll planks,” an analyst said.
In his campaign, Kishor described the bypoll as a referendum on CM Samrat Choudhary’s leadership and accused the BJP of taking Bankipur’s electorate for granted by projecting the constituency as an unquestioned stronghold.
Political observers said this narrative appeared to resonate with voters seeking to challenge the BJP’s dominance. “My victory in the by-election sends a strong message to the BJP’s top leadership that Bihar needs better leadership,” Kishor told reporters after his win, targeting the CM.
Analysts also said recent Gen Z demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, police action against protesters in Patna and the controversy surrounding the Bhojpur police encounter, in which Bharat Bhushan Tiwari was killed, generated unease among sections of upper-caste voters, BJP supporters and other social groups.
Instead of centering his campaign on caste and religious mobilisation, he highlighted education, employment, governance and civic issues. Political observers believe this issue-based approach broadened his appeal.
Analysts say Kishor could cut across traditional voting blocs. While the BJP retained substantial support among Kayasthas, analysts said sections of other upper-caste and OBC voters shifted towards the JSP chief. A section of the RJD’s Muslim-Yadav support base appeared to back Kishor, viewing him as stronger challenger to the BJP.
BJP IT chief Amit Malviya said, “What unfolded in Bankipur should ring alarm bells for RJD. In an attempt to stop BJP, it appears to have facilitated a transfer of votes to the JSP.” JSP state president Manoj Bharti said, “People of Bankipur have chosen change, and Kishor received support from across the lines.”