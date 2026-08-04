Prashant Kishor used youth pitch, direct attack on Bihar CM to seal 1st win

PATNA/NEW DELHI: JAN Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor’s victory in the Bankipur by-election has dealt the BJP a political setback, ending the ruling party’s nearly three-decade hold over the constituency.

Analysts said JSP founder’s personal credibility and sustained grassroots campaign helped consolidate support across all sections of the urban electorate. “Prashant Kishor succeeded in communicating his party’s message that issues like jobs, quality education, migration, inflation and healthcare are key poll planks,” an analyst said.

In his campaign, Kishor described the bypoll as a referendum on CM Samrat Choudhary’s leadership and accused the BJP of taking Bankipur’s electorate for granted by projecting the constituency as an unquestioned stronghold.

Political observers said this narrative appeared to resonate with voters seeking to challenge the BJP’s dominance. “My victory in the by-election sends a strong message to the BJP’s top leadership that Bihar needs better leadership,” Kishor told reporters after his win, targeting the CM.

Analysts also said recent Gen Z demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, police action against protesters in Patna and the controversy surrounding the Bhojpur police encounter, in which Bharat Bhushan Tiwari was killed, generated unease among sections of upper-caste voters, BJP supporters and other social groups.