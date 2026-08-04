Punjab BJP faces internal unrest as leadership reshuffle sparks resignations and old guard backlash

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, factionalism is no longer confined to the Punjab Congress. It has also gripped the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the recent announcement of a new team of state office-bearers triggered a spate of resignations, protests and open dissent, with leaders accusing the party leadership of ignoring loyal grassroots workers.

The organisational reshuffle, intended to project unity and preparedness ahead of the polls while expanding the party's electoral appeal, has instead exposed growing unease within the saffron party. Resignations by several veteran leaders, some associated with the BJP for decades, and an unusual spell of public rebellion have reinforced the perception among sections of the traditional cadre that the old guard is being sidelined.

The resentment stems from the belief that newcomers are being rewarded with key organisational positions while long-serving party workers are being overlooked. As the BJP continues to attract leaders from rival parties, many within the traditional cadre feel they are being forced to share political space at the expense of their own contributions.