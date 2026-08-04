Rahul Gandhi questions Private role in Sainik schools at parliamentary panel meet

A parliamentary panel on Tuesday reviewed the functioning of Sainik Schools, with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi questioning the Centre's decision to involve private institutions in running the defence ministry-administered schools.

During a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, Gandhi, a member of the panel, sought an explanation on how "private institutions are given the task of running the Sainik Schools" under the Ministry of Defence, sources said.

He also asked the reasons behind the involvement of private institutions in managing the schools, the sources added.

The committee, chaired by BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh, examined the "Review of Sainik Schools, Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) and Rashtriya Military Schools".

The Centre has been expanding the Sainik School network through a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Addressing the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Sainik School, Ghorakhal, in March 2026, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said the government had decided to establish 100 new Sainik Schools across the country in the "public-private partnership model".

Earlier, then Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt had informed Parliament in December 2022 that the government had approved setting up 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools and state government schools across all states and Union Territories.

(With inputs from PTI)