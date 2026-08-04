RSS chief to interact with Gen Z & Alpha students from 100 cities on Aug 6

MUMBAI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has planned an outreach initiative to engage Gen Z and Gen Alpha students following the recent nationwide student protests over an examination paper leak and the resignation of the Union education minister.

Sangh chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat will interact with more than 2,000 students from as many as 100 cities at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on August 6.

The programme is being organised by the International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN), which is marking its 15th anniversary this year. The event will bring together high school students aged 15 to 19, along with participants from schools and colleges across India. Organisers described it as a large youth-led conference.

The interaction comes amid growing participation by young people in discussions on democracy, leadership and nation-building.

During the recent standoff between protesting students and the BJP-led Centre, Bhagwat had called for greater engagement with young people. Speaking at the Vishwa Mangalya Sabha event, he said, “Today’s youth need discussion, not dictation,” adding that leaders must build consensus instead of relying on authority.

He said, “When we were young, it was an era of obedience. That’s not the case anymore. We need to give the new generation a sense of belonging. We need to communicate. Not dictation, but discussion. Not orders, but consensus.”

IIMUN founder Rishabh Shah said the interaction with Bhagwat comes at a key stage in “India’s journey”.