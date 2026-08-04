SC issues notice to Centre on petition challenging validity of CAPF Act.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre on a petition questioning the constitutional validity of the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026, which contends that the law violates the doctrine of separation of powers.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Vijay Bishnoi was hearing the plea of 34 Central Armed Police Forces' officers who contended that the new law amounts to an overriding of the court's earlier decision which barred the deputation of IPS officers in the CAPFs.

The top court tagged the plea with pending matters.

The plea filed by the officers sought a declaration that the law was unconstitutional on the ground that it violates Articles 14, 16 and 21 of the Constitution.

Parliament passed the CAPF (General Administration) Bill on April 2 after the top court dismissed the Centre's plea in October 2025 for a review of its verdict delivered in May that year directing that IPS officers' deputation in the CAPFs, up to the level of Senior Administrative Grade (SAG), should be "progressively reduced" and asked for a cadre review to be carried out in six months.

The 34 officers argued in their plea that the new CAPF Act has negated the judgements of last year, without removing the legal basis of those decisions.

The plea contended that while the legislature is competent to amend the law retrospectively, it cannot simply nullify judicial pronouncements without curing the defects or altering the underlying legal basis on which the judgement was rendered.

In its order dated May 23, 2025, the top court had directed the Centre to conduct a cadre review, which was due in 2021, in all CAPFs, including ITBP, BSF, CRPF, CISF and SSB, within six months.

It directed the Department of Personnel and Training to take an appropriate decision within three months of receiving the action taken report from the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding cadre review and review of existing service rules and recruitment rules.

The court's directions had come on a batch of pleas seeking non-functional financial upgrade, cadre review and restructuring and amendment of recruitment rules to eliminate Indian Police Service (IPS) officers' deputation.