Two firefighters killed, three injured as fire breaks out at electronic chip factory in Noida

NOIDA: A massive fire at an electronic chip manufacturing unit in Greater Noida late on Monday night claimed the lives of two firefighters and left three others injured, police said on Tuesday. The blaze broke out at the ILGIM company in the Ecotech-3 industrial area, prompting the deployment of at least six fire engines.

The firefighters were attempting to douse the blaze when a wall and an iron beam inside the factory suddenly collapsed, injuring five of them, the spokesperson said.

All five injured firefighters were immediately taken to a hospital by ambulance, where Fireman Rohit Yadav and Head Constable Driver Tirathpal succumbed to their injuries, he said.

The condition of the three other injured firefighters -- Head Constable Driver Rajpal Singh and Firemen Manish Kumar, Amit Kumar -- is stated to be out of danger and they are undergoing treatment, the spokesperson said.

Senior police officers, along with a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are present at the spot, he said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and necessary legal action is being taken, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)