Air India appoints ex-Ethiopian airlines chief Tewolde Gebremariam as CEO

Air India on Wednesday appointed former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief Tewolde Gebremariam as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, marking a key leadership change as the Tata Group-owned airline pushes ahead with its ambitious expansion plans.

Gebremariam will succeed Campbell Wilson, who stepped down in April this year.

Announcing the appointment, Air India said it had conducted a rigorous global search, evaluating both internal candidates and accomplished external contenders before selecting Gebremariam for the top role.

The leadership transition comes at a critical juncture for the airline, which is pursuing fleet expansion and operational transformation while navigating multiple external challenges.

Gebremariam previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines Group, where he led a multi-billion-dollar expansion programme that transformed the carrier from a regional airline into Africa's largest and most profitable aviation group, the airline said.

(With inputs from PTI)