Army begins hunt to procure over 2,700 logistic drones to sustain troops on China, Pak fronts

NEW DELHI: To take the risk and drudgery out of hauling supplies to soldiers holding some of the world's highest and harshest positions, the Army has set in motion the process to acquire a fleet of 2,715 logistic drones for the last-mile delivery of arms, ammo and rations to frontline troops.

The push comes even as the Army sustains a massive forward deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Though the two sides completed disengagement at the last friction points in eastern Ladakh in October 2024 and resumed patrolling, tens of thousands of troops and their equipment remain concentrated in the high-altitude sector, keeping the resupply burden heavy. The ever-present prospect of a collusive two-front challenge with Pakistan adds to the urgency.

The force has floated a Request for Information (RFI), the first, no-commitment step of any defence purchase, in which the military gauges what industry can offer and firms up its specifications before a formal tender follows.

The drones will come in three altitude-specific variants: those able to operate up to 6,000 feet, between 6,000 and 12,000 feet, and between 12,000 and 20,000 feet, according to the document. The top-end version must lift off from heights of up to 19,000 feet, with all variants built to work in temperatures ranging from a searing 50 degrees Celsius down to minus 30.

Moreover, each drone must carry its payload over a one-way range of 10 to 20 km, take off and land on unprepared ground and fly in fully autonomous, manual and return-home modes, operated by a crew of just two or three. Additionally, every system will bundle an aerial vehicle fitted with GPS, inertial navigation and obstacle-detection sensors, a ground control station, a remote video terminal, a day camera and a night thermal sensor.