Centre deploys joint outbreak team as Chandipura virus spreads in Gujarat, Rajasthan

NEW DELHI: As the Chandipura virus outbreak continues in Gujarat and Rajasthan, the Centre has deployed a National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) to strengthen the response in the affected states.

The team comprises experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD).

According to Union Health Ministry officials, the team will supplement the efforts of the two state governments in outbreak investigation, epidemiological assessment, clinical management, laboratory coordination, vector surveillance, and implementation of public health measures.

The team will work closely with the state health departments to review the on-ground response and submit recommendations to the ministry after completing its field assessment, officials said.

Gujarat has reported 35 confirmed Chandipura virus cases out of 184 suspected patients tested, along with 22 deaths among children below the age of 15.

Rajasthan has also confirmed three Chandipura virus cases from the border districts of Dungarpur and Sirohi.

The Chandipura virus causes Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), characterised by rapid inflammation of the brain. The disease primarily affects children under 15 years of age, especially during the monsoon season.

Officials said the deployment comes against the backdrop of sustained and intensified scientific investigations by a nationwide network of premier research institutions, alongside continuous disease surveillance under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), coordinated by the NCDC in close collaboration with State Surveillance Units.

"These coordinated efforts are aimed at advancing the understanding of the virus, including its transmission dynamics, clinical spectrum, epidemiology and potential treatment approaches, while guiding evidence-based public health interventions," officials said.