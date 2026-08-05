Centre extends tenures of Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary by one year

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday extended the tenures of Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan by one year, ending speculation over a change in the country's top bureaucratic positions and ensuring continuity in the government’s administrative leadership.

According to separate orders issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Somanathan will now continue as Cabinet Secretary till August 30, 2027, while Mohan will serve as Union Home Secretary till August 22, 2027. The tenures of both officers were scheduled to end later this month.

Somanathan, a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, took over as Cabinet Secretary on August 30, 2024. Before assuming the country’s top bureaucratic post, he served as Finance Secretary and Secretary in the Department of Expenditure, where he was instrumental in driving public finance reforms, expenditure management, fiscal policy implementation and the digitisation of government financial systems.

As Cabinet Secretary, Somanathan is the senior-most civil servant in the Government of India and heads the country’s bureaucratic hierarchy. The post carries the responsibility of coordinating among ministries and departments, advising the Prime Minister and the Cabinet on administrative matters, facilitating inter-ministerial coordination and ensuring effective implementation of government policies and decisions.

His continuation comes as the Centre pushes ahead with a series of governance priorities, including administrative reforms, digital transformation, infrastructure development, public expenditure management and improvements in service delivery. Officials said retaining the top bureaucrat would provide institutional stability and policy continuity across these initiatives.