Centre extends tenures of Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary by one year

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday extended the tenures of Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan by one year, ending speculation over a change in the country's top bureaucratic positions and ensuring continuity in the government’s administrative leadership.
According to separate orders issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Somanathan will now continue as Cabinet Secretary till August 30, 2027, while Mohan will serve as Union Home Secretary till August 22, 2027. The tenures of both officers were scheduled to end later this month.
Somanathan, a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, took over as Cabinet Secretary on August 30, 2024. Before assuming the country’s top bureaucratic post, he served as Finance Secretary and Secretary in the Department of Expenditure, where he was instrumental in driving public finance reforms, expenditure management, fiscal policy implementation and the digitisation of government financial systems.
As Cabinet Secretary, Somanathan is the senior-most civil servant in the Government of India and heads the country’s bureaucratic hierarchy. The post carries the responsibility of coordinating among ministries and departments, advising the Prime Minister and the Cabinet on administrative matters, facilitating inter-ministerial coordination and ensuring effective implementation of government policies and decisions.
His continuation comes as the Centre pushes ahead with a series of governance priorities, including administrative reforms, digital transformation, infrastructure development, public expenditure management and improvements in service delivery. Officials said retaining the top bureaucrat would provide institutional stability and policy continuity across these initiatives.
Meanwhile, Mohan, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Sikkim cadre, has been serving as Union Home Secretary since August 23, 2024. The latest order extends his tenure beyond August 22, 2026, by relaxing the provisions of Fundamental Rule 56(d) and Rule 16(1A) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.
The extension ensures continuity in the leadership of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which oversees internal security, border management, Centre-State coordination on law and order, disaster management and the functioning of the Central Armed Police Forces.
The decision assumes significance as the government is dealing with key national priorities, including strengthening internal security, managing border challenges and preparing for the upcoming nationwide Census and other major administrative exercises.
This is the second extension granted to Mohan. His tenure had earlier been extended till August 22, 2026, beyond his date of superannuation, and the fresh order allows him to continue in office for another year.
Before becoming Home Secretary, Mohan served as Secretary in the Ministry of Culture and held several key positions in the Home Ministry, including Joint Secretary and Additional Secretary. He succeeded Ajay Kumar Bhalla as Union Home Secretary on August 23, 2024.