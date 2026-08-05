Chhattisgarh Cabinet approves Rs 500-crore AI Mission

RAIPUR: In a bid to position the state among the leading technology hubs in the country, the Chhattisgarh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, approved a Rs 500-crore Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mission on Wednesday.

Aligned with the Government of India’s IndiaAI Mission, the initiative aims to integrate artificial intelligence into education, skill development, startups, industry and governance, laying the foundation for a digitally empowered future.

The government’s objective is not merely to adopt emerging technologies but to position Chhattisgarh as a leading hub for AI-led innovation and digital governance. Over the next five years, the mission will establish 100 AI Data Labs and five Centres of Excellence, support more than 300 AI startups, and provide AI training to six lakh students and 1.5 lakh government employees. Additionally, over 50 AI-enabled public services will be developed to make governance faster, more transparent and citizen-centric.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the initiative is not just a technology project but a strategic investment to transform Chhattisgarh into a knowledge-based economy. He said the mission would create next-generation employment opportunities for young people, strengthen the startup ecosystem, encourage AI-based industrial innovation, and significantly improve data-driven governance, service delivery and administrative transparency.