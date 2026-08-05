Congress demands immediate restoration of full statehood to J&K

The Congress on Wednesday demanded the immediate and unconditional restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the Union Territory's elected government continues to function without full constitutional powers seven years after the abrogation of Article 370.

In a statement marking seven years since the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories, Congress general secretary in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Syed Naseer Hussain said the BJP-led government had failed to fulfil its repeated promise of restoring statehood.

"Seven years ago today, the BJP-led Union Government unilaterally revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status and demoted a full-fledged State to two Union Territories, the first such demotion in Independent India's history.

"The Government justified this rupture as transitional, laying out a four-stage roadmap: reorganisation, delimitation, elections, and restoration of statehood. That final, defining promise remains unredeemed," he said.