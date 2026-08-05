Dipke backs Jharkhand students, says CJP will act as 'pressure group'

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday extended support to students protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, saying the youth movement would function as a "pressure group" to ensure institutional accountability.
Speaking to reporters ahead of the CJP's core team meeting in his hometown of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, Dipke said party members would travel to Jharkhand to stand with job aspirants who have been staging an indefinite protest at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi since July 29.
"People have lost faith in the judiciary, politics, media and the Election Commission. Our agitation received nationwide support. As the agitation grew, the support was not merely limited to education issues; it was also about these institutions. Hence, to bring accountability in these institutions, there is a need for a public pressure group," Dipke said.
Asked whether he would support the agitation in Jharkhand, Dipke said, "We will definitely go to Jharkhand, we will stand with them and support their every demand in the agitation."
Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk spoke to hunger striker Devendra Nath Mahto on Wednesday, urging him to at least drink water after his blood sugar and blood pressure levels dropped.
Mahto, who has been fasting for the past four days, heeded the advice and consumed water.
The protest intensified on Tuesday night after five more activists, under the banner of the JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch, launched an indefinite hunger strike, taking the total number of people on fast at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to six.
The protesters have been demanding since July 25 the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination, reforms in the JPSC and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), and an inquiry into the alleged examination irregularities by the CBI or an independent panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.
(With inputs from PTI)