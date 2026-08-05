Dipke backs Jharkhand students, says CJP will act as 'pressure group'

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday extended support to students protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, saying the youth movement would function as a "pressure group" to ensure institutional accountability.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the CJP's core team meeting in his hometown of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, Dipke said party members would travel to Jharkhand to stand with job aspirants who have been staging an indefinite protest at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi since July 29.

"People have lost faith in the judiciary, politics, media and the Election Commission. Our agitation received nationwide support. As the agitation grew, the support was not merely limited to education issues; it was also about these institutions. Hence, to bring accountability in these institutions, there is a need for a public pressure group," Dipke said.

Asked whether he would support the agitation in Jharkhand, Dipke said, "We will definitely go to Jharkhand, we will stand with them and support their every demand in the agitation."