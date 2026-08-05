NITI Aayog recommends National Caregiver Council to regulate, standardise caregiving services

NEW DELHI: As caregiving emerges as a priority sector in India and globally, there is a need for a national caregiving policy to establish a robust regulatory ecosystem, a NITI Aayog report released on Wednesday said.

To achieve this, the report recommended setting up a National Caregiver Council (NCC) to create a conducive caregiving ecosystem capable of meeting both domestic and global demand for trained caregivers.

The report, titled "Reimagining Care: Strategies for Empowering Caregivers in Viksit Bharat @2047," said the NCC would serve as the apex institution responsible for regulating, standardising and professionalising caregiving services across the country.

Among its key functions, the council would regulate and accredit caregiver training programmes nationwide and empanel national, state and private institutions engaged in caregiver training.

The NCC should also establish minimum standards and guidelines for caregiving services and training programmes, while creating a framework for continuous professional development.

It should develop a comprehensive caregiver training curriculum for different skill levels, including both short-term and long-term courses ranging from basic to advanced caregiving skills.

The council's mandate should also include designing language and cultural competency training programmes to equip caregivers with regional Indian and foreign language proficiency required to deliver quality care across diverse settings.

These programmes should facilitate effective communication, cultural adaptation and person-centred care while enhancing the mobility and employability of caregivers across states, Union Territories and international destinations.

The report recommended aligning training programmes with both domestic caregiving needs and the standards of destination countries to expand career opportunities for Indian caregivers.

The report also proposed creating a National Portal for Caregivers and Care Seekers.

It said the NCC should maintain a comprehensive National Caregiver Registry to register, deregister or blacklist caregivers and caregiving service providers or institutions registered under it.