'Political absurdity': India rejects Pakistan's 'Day of Exploitation' observance

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday rejected Pakistan's observance of August 5 as 'Youm-e-Istehsal' (Day of Exploitation), describing it as a "political absurdity" and a "futile attempt" to spread propaganda over the 2019 revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to remarks by Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who said New Delhi's decision had complicated efforts to bring peace and stability in South Asia, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal asserted that the constitutional changes in Jammu and Kashmir were entirely India's internal matter.

"India categorically rejects the political absurdity and futile attempts by Pakistan to observe the so-called Youm-e-Istehsal to spread malicious propaganda against India," Jaiswal said.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcated it into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Pakistan has since marked the anniversary as 'Youm-e-Istehsal'.