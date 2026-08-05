Report reveals 40% of India's municipal waste goes unprocessed

NEW DELHI: A new report by the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development (IGSD) and Gateway Research reveals that nearly 40% of municipal waste in India remains outside formal processing.

The report indicates that municipal spending on solid waste management is predominantly focused on collection and transportation, leaving limited resources for scientific processing and disposal.

It highlights that waste segregation often fails after collection because transport and transfer systems do not adequately maintain separation of different waste streams.

Furthermore, the report warns that simply clearing legacy dumpsites will not resolve the problem unless cities simultaneously improve the management of new waste generated.

According to the modelling in the report, integrating the remediation of legacy sites with reforms throughout the waste management process could reduce methane emissions from this sector by nearly 99% within 10 to 15 years.

Titled ‘Municipal Solid Waste Management in India: Policy and Technology Pathways for Climate Action’, the report notes that while India collects over 90% of the municipal solid waste it generates, approximately 40% does not undergo formal processing.

Currently, India generates around 170,000 tonnes of municipal waste daily, of which about 104,000 tonnes is processed. The remaining waste either reaches disposal sites without proper processing or remains unaccounted for in official data.