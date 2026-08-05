RS clears Bill to increase Supreme Court judges; Opposition seeks greater diversity in judiciary

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, increasing the sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court to 38 from 34. The Bill was approved by a voice vote.

The legislation seeks to replace an Ordinance that increased the number of judges in the apex court.

The Upper House passed the Bill and returned it to the Lok Sabha, as it is a Money Bill.

Following a brief debate, Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said the legislation forms part of the government's judicial reforms and would help reduce the pendency of cases.

"The increase of judges in the Supreme Court is a step to improve the judicial efficiency... We will adopt an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanism using arbitration, mediation and conciliation to help reduce the pendency in cases," he said.

He added that the central government was committed to working in coordination with the judiciary.

During the debate, Opposition members stressed the need to increase the number of judges in lower courts and improve the representation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and women in the higher judiciary.

Participating in the debate, AAP MP Sanjay Singh sought details of the number of judges from deprived sections, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju clarifying that appointments are recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium and the government only issues appointment notifications.

RJD MP Sanjay Yadav called for scrapping the collegium system and demanded greater transparency in judicial appointments.

Supporting the Bill, he said the representation of deprived communities in the higher judiciary was not even one per cent and described it as a matter of concern.

Yadav asked how many Supreme Court judges belonged to lower castes, Dalit and tribal communities, and other marginalised sections. "Their representation in the judiciary is negligible," he said, adding that equal representation from all sections of society was essential to ensure justice.

Clarifying the issue, Rijiju said, "The appointment notifications are definitely done by the government but the names are decided by the collegium. If the collegium does not send names from SC or ST, the government on its own cannot appoint anyone from SC or ST."

Yadav also said that while a peon is appointed through an examination, judges are appointed without one, and argued for an All India Judicial Service Commission to oversee judicial appointments. He further demanded greater transparency in the appointment process.

Noting that Parliament has no role in the existing collegium system, Yadav alleged nepotism in judicial appointments and said the system should be abolished.

Trinamool Congress MP Menaka Guruswamy accused the government of not appointing women, people from lower castes, religious minorities and the gay community to the judiciary.