Shortage of senior IFS officers triggers administrative crisis in Chhattisgarh Forest Dept

RAIPUR: An unprecedented shortage of senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers has left the Chhattisgarh State Forest Department's Aranya Bhawan headquarters facing administrative uncertainty and reported financial strain.

The department is currently operating with a staggering shortfall at the senior level. “Ironically, there is a serious crisis of IFS officers at the top level in the department while excess strength exists at the lower rank owing to mismanaged cadre allocations since the 90s”, a highly placed source revealed to TNIE.

Policy decisions, file clearances, and statewide forest monitoring seem to have been affected as some IFS officers leave parent cadre posts for deputations, leaving the department to rely on retired personnel paid daily wage honorariums, the source said.

Out of a total sanctioned strength of 195 IFS posts for Chhattisgarh, 153 officers are currently in service—leaving a deficit of 42 officers.

The situation is poised to deteriorate further this month with the simultaneous retirement of four senior IFS officers.

Their departure leaves a major leadership vacuum at two crucial state bodies—the Forest Development Corporation and the Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce (Trading & Development) Co-operative Federation