UAE seeks additional documents in Hussain Shattaf extradition case: MEA

NEW DELHI: India's bid to extradite wanted fugitive Hussain Shattaf from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has entered a fresh procedural phase, with UAE authorities seeking additional documentation to expedite the matter, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Tuesday.
Shattaf is wanted for the 2006 murder of retired Merchant Navy Captain Manmohan Singh Virdi in Lonavala, Maharashtra. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the extradition request has already been formally submitted and is under examination by the UAE side.
“The specific extradition request was sent to the UAE side. They have asked for some additional documentation in this regard, and we are working on the matter,” he stated.
According to the Virdi family, he also faces charges of forgery, criminal breach of trust, and obtaining a passport on false particulars. He is alleged to have fled India after the crime and used a forged marriage certificate to secure residency in the UAE illegally.
Nearly two decades after the killing, the case has gained renewed attention as the victim’s family has intensified its appeals for government intervention. They say justice has remained elusive because the prime accused has not been brought back to stand trial.
Following the MEA’s latest statement, family members voiced cautious optimism. “We have great faith in our government and our country. I am sure the government is doing its best to secure the extradition of my brother’s murderer from the UAE,” said Capt. Manjit Singh Virdi (Retd.), brother of the deceased and the original complainant.
Earlier this week, the family submitted a fresh representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene and expedite the process.
In the letter to the Prime Minister’s Office, Capt. Virdi noted that the prolonged delay has effectively stalled the murder trial and denied the family closure, even after almost 20 years.
While the MEA’s confirmation shows active diplomatic engagement with the UAE, the request for further documents indicates that procedural requirements under the bilateral extradition framework are still being fulfilled.