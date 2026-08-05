UAE seeks additional documents in Hussain Shattaf extradition case: MEA

NEW DELHI: India's bid to extradite wanted fugitive Hussain Shattaf from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has entered a fresh procedural phase, with UAE authorities seeking additional documentation to expedite the matter, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Tuesday.

Shattaf is wanted for the 2006 murder of retired Merchant Navy Captain Manmohan Singh Virdi in Lonavala, Maharashtra. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the extradition request has already been formally submitted and is under examination by the UAE side.

“The specific extradition request was sent to the UAE side. They have asked for some additional documentation in this regard, and we are working on the matter,” he stated.

According to the Virdi family, he also faces charges of forgery, criminal breach of trust, and obtaining a passport on false particulars. He is alleged to have fled India after the crime and used a forged marriage certificate to secure residency in the UAE illegally.