Witness in jailed MP Amritpal Singh case escapes unhurt after alleged road rage firing in Punjab.

CHANDIGARH: A person who had filed a case against Khadoor Sahib MP and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, and is also a witness in proceedings linked to him, escaped unhurt after shots were reportedly fired at him during an alleged road rage incident near Morinda in Punjab.

Amritpal Singh has been lodged in the Central Jail in Dibrugarh, Assam.

Police sources said Varinder Singh Mavi of Salempur village, who had lodged a complaint against Amritpal Singh in the Ajnala case and is a witness in proceedings linked to him, was allegedly fired upon at around 2 am on Wednesday. He then called the police, claiming that a man was shooting at him.

A senior police official said the alleged accused, Jasbir Singh alias Kala, has been arrested, and dismissed rumours claiming that supporters of Amritpal had attacked the witness and tried to kidnap him.

A case has been registered at the Sadar Morinda police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act against Jasbir Singh of Samroli village. Police alleged that he picked up a quarrel with Mavi following a road rage incident while under the influence of alcohol. The accused allegedly fired in the air and then chased Mavi's vehicle to his village, where he threatened Mavi and his companions before being apprehended by the police.