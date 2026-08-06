44 cloudbursts hit J&K since onset of monsoon, claiming 35 lives

SRINAGAR: Cloudbursts have become an increasingly frequent weather phenomenon in Jammu and Kashmir, with the region witnessing 44 such incidents since the onset of the monsoon in July.

The cloudbursts have claimed 35 lives and caused widespread damage to public and private property, including houses, roads, bridges and agricultural land.

The latest cloudbursts were reported on Tuesday at Nandimarg in Kulgam district in south Kashmir and Boniyar in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The cloudbursts triggered flash floods, but there was no loss of life or injury.

"Two more cloudbursts struck yesterday. One of them was reported in Kulgam and another in Boniyar," Director of the Meteorological Centre, Kashmir, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, told this newspaper.

On Monday, cloudbursts hit the Himli area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, causing the death of a woman. Cloudbursts were also reported from Batkoot in Pahalgam in Anantnag district, Budherhama in Shopian district and Arin-Dardpora in Bandipora district.

According to Ahmad, 44 cloudbursts have struck Jammu and Kashmir since the onset of the monsoon this year.

The incidents have been reported from Shopian, Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Pahalgam, Budgam and Ganderbal districts in the Kashmir Valley, and Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Doda and Kishtwar districts in the Jammu region.

The cloudbursts have triggered flash floods, landslides and mudslides, claiming at least 35 lives and causing damage worth crores of rupees to public infrastructure, houses, roads, bridges and agricultural fields.