Aravalli public consultation faces criticism over lack of outreach

NEW DELHI: A collective of concerned citizens, known as ‘People for Aravallis (PFA),’ has submitted a representation to the High-Powered Committee (HPC) expressing that the Committee’s consultation process with the communities is not ‘fair’ or ‘impartial.’

The Supreme Court of India constituted this five-member HPC on June 3, 2026, to independently evaluate the scientific definition and delineation of the Aravalli Hills and Ranges. The committee has been directed to provide a report by August 31, 2026. On June 21, the HPC issued a press note regarding its consultation process with stakeholders. However, the committee has faced criticism from experts who argue that it is not truly ‘independent.’

In a letter to the HPC, the PFA stated that the committee has failed to disseminate information through newspapers, social media, or radio to inform the community about the consultation process, which contradicts the spirit of the Supreme Court's order. The collective has called for proper consultation with the communities that rely on the Aravallis for their sustenance.

“It is our submission that without effective consultation and feedback from the rural communities dependent on the Aravallis, it would be imprudent for the HPC to formulate its report,” stated the PFA in the letter.

Concerns have been raised about the public consultation process initiated through a notification dated July 21, 2026. The PFA alleges that this process does not align with the Supreme Court’s directives. It argues that the consultation has been limited to a release from the Press Information Bureau, with minimal or no publication in national, Hindi, or regional newspapers that circulate in the affected districts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. Additionally, the notification has reportedly not been published on prominent sections of the Supreme Court or the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) websites, nor in local government offices and public institutions.

The PFA notes that no formal newspaper notices inviting public comments have been issued, and there has been a lack of broader dissemination through radio, social media, and WhatsApp.

The committee is led by Kanchan Devi, Director General of the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), and includes members such as Dr. Subhash Ashutosh, former Director General of the Forest Survey of India (FSI); Dr. Rajendra Kumar Sharma, former Director of the Geological Survey of India; Brij Mohan Singh Rathore, former Joint Secretary of the Environment Ministry; and Prof. Ashok K. Bhatnagar, former Head of Botany at Delhi University. Special invitees include Prof. Jagdish Krishnaswamy from the Indian Institute for Human Settlements and Prof. Laxmikant Sharma from the Central University of Haryana.