Article 370 protest: Police question Iltija Mufti after FIR over alleged assault on cop

SRINAGAR: Police on Thursday evening questioned PDP leader Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, at her residence on the outskirts of Srinagar after registering an FIR against her for allegedly assaulting a police officer during a protest in Srinagar on the eve of the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 on Tuesday evening.

A PDP spokesperson confirmed that police questioned Iltija."Police reached the residence of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in the Khimber area on the outskirts of Srinagar in the evening to question Iltija," the spokesperson said.

"They questioned Iltija, who is currently undergoing medical treatment for the injuries she sustained," the spokesperson added.

The questioning took place after police summoned Iltija to join the investigation.

Police have alleged that Iltija physically assaulted a police officer while he was discharging his lawful duties during Tuesday's protest.

An FIR (No. 63/2026) has been registered at Police Station Kothibagh under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and a comprehensive investigation has been initiated. Besides naming Iltija, the FIR also names PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was leading the protest.

The FIR invokes Section 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty), Section 121 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging duty), and Section 191(2) (rioting).

According to police, during a protest by PDP workers and leaders organised at SK Park outside the party office and led by Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday evening, Iltija allegedly assaulted a police officer while he was performing his official duties.

Police have accused her of grabbing the officer and biting his forearm, causing injuries.

The PDP spokesperson said questioning an injured person while she is undergoing medical treatment raises serious concerns and is deeply insensitive.

"Authorities must respect her medical condition and ensure that due process is followed with dignity and humanity," the spokesperson said.

The PDP has termed the FIR against Mehbooba and Iltija a "blatant misuse of power and authority".

"On August 4, Mehbooba led a peaceful candlelight protest outside the PDP office to mark the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. The City Police (East) prevented her and PDP workers from proceeding further," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson alleged that during the protest, Iltija walked alone towards the main road carrying a placard against the abrogation of Article 370, where she was intercepted by police personnel.

"During the intervention, she was allegedly manhandled by a woman IPS officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police, along with other police personnel and her own PSO. The officer allegedly instructed the male PSO to use force against her, following which she was dragged by male police personnel," the spokesperson alleged.

According to the PDP, the woman officer assaulted Iltija and used excessive force while preventing her from staging a peaceful protest.

Iltija was later admitted to a private hospital in Srinagar after alleging that she had been manhandled by the police. Photographs of her on a hospital bed subsequently went viral on social media.

"We have eyewitnesses to the incident and intend to place the matter before a court of law," the PDP spokesperson said, demanding appropriate action against those responsible for allegedly manhandling a political leader during a peaceful protest.