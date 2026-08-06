Bhawana Kanth becomes IAF's first woman fighter combat leader

NEW DELHI: Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth has become the first woman to graduate from the Indian Air Force's toughest fighter qualification, clearing the Fighter Combat Leader (FCL) course at the Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE) in Gwalior.

The FCL is among the hardest badges a fighter pilot can earn. Only a small fraction of IAF aircrew, reportedly about one in a hundred, are picked for the roughly five-month programme, which drills selected pilots in advanced air combat tactics and turns them into the specialists who set the template for how frontline squadrons fight. Graduates return to their units as the in-house authorities on weapons employment and combat manoeuvring.

Reaching that level closes a loop Sqn Ldr Kanth helped open a decade ago. In June 2016 she, Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh were commissioned as the IAF's first women fighter pilots, after the government opened the combat stream to women on an experimental basis.

In May 2019 she became the first Indian woman cleared to fly fighter combat missions by day, then on the MiG-21 Bison, before converting to the Su-30 MKI. She has since featured in a Republic Day parade tableau and was conferred the Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2020. Sqn Ldr Kanth, who hails from Darbhanga in Bihar and trained as an engineer before joining the force, is one of a cohort that keeps posting firsts. Squadron Leader Mohana Singh, commissioned alongside her, went on to become the first woman to fly the indigenous Tejas in a frontline squadron.

Her course reflected how quickly aerial warfare is shifting. Alongside classic dogfighting skills, students worked through the rising weight of unmanned systems and long-range precision weapons, the kind of capabilities that are shaping contemporary conflicts including the West Asia War and Operation Sindoor.

TACDE sits at the sharp end of the IAF's fighting doctrine. Beyond running the FCL, it develops the tactical procedures and standard operating manuals used across the force, and it puts newly inducted aircraft, radars and weapons through rigorous evaluation before they enter wider service. It also conducts the Helicopter Combat Leader and Master Fighter Controller courses, weaving together air-to-air and air-to-ground operations, electronic warfare and surface-to-air coordination.