Centre approves Rs 23,731 crore GOBARdhan scheme to boost biogas sector

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday approved the National Circular Bioenergy Scheme (GOBARdhan) with an outlay of Rs 23,731 crore to significantly scale up domestic Compressed Biogas (CBG) production over the next decade and also cleared an Rs 8,970.20 crore highway project for a four-lane access-controlled corridor between Guwahati and Tezpur in Assam.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting of the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the GOBARdhan scheme will be implemented from financial year 2026-27 to 2035-36 with the objective of increasing domestic CBG production nearly ten-fold.

The scheme seeks to establish an integrated framework covering assured off take, stable pricing, capital support, pipeline connectivity, credit assistance and technology development to strengthen India's clean energy ecosystem, the Minister added.

Describing the initiative as a major step in India’s energy transition, Vaishnaw said the scheme would convert agricultural residue, cattle dung, press mud, municipal organic waste and other biomass into clean fuel, organic manure and additional income for farmers, while enhancing national energy security and promoting scientific waste management.

“The new programme builds on existing initiatives, including the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) scheme, the Market Development Assistance (MDA) Scheme, the Biomass Aggregation Machinery (BAM) Scheme, the Development of Pipeline Infrastructure (DPI) Scheme and financial support under the National Bioenergy Programme. These initiatives have already facilitated the commissioning of more than 200 CBG plants across the country,” the government said in a statement.