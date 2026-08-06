CGPSC Sub-Inspector recruitment list in Chhattisgarh sparks row over unusual candidate names

RAIPUR: A controversy has erupted in Chhattisgarh after the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) released the preliminary examination results for the Subedar, Sub-Inspector (SI) Cadre and Platoon Commander Recruitment 2024.

The Congress alleged negligence, systemic flaws and possible irregularities after the merit list included unusual candidate names such as "NEWS" and "SPACERANI".

The CGPSC shortlisted 7,301 candidates for 341 vacancies in the Home (Police) Department. Congress leaders also pointed to entries containing arbitrary characters and incomplete details in the published list.

The CGPSC, however, issued a clarification, saying the preliminary examination results are generated automatically from the online application forms filled by the candidates.

According to the Commission, candidates enter their names, date of birth and other personal details directly into the application portal during registration. The published result displays the information exactly as entered by the applicants without any manual editing at the preliminary stage.

The Congress demanded an independent probe, stricter pre-examination validation of application details and complete transparency from the CGPSC before the next stage of the recruitment process.

The main written examination is tentatively scheduled for October 2026.