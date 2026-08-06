Chhattisgarh govt mandates real-time monitoring of governance, service delivery via PARAS portal

RAIPUR: Emphasising transparent, accountable, and time-bound delivery of public welfare schemes to the last person in society, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai chaired the first state-level review meeting using the newly developed PARAS (Project Assessment, Review, and Analysis System) portal at the state secretariat.

CM Sai affirmed that negligence or administrative delays in executing government schemes will not be tolerated. He announced that a state-level review meeting will be conducted via the PARAS portal on the last Tuesday of every month to track real-time progress across all key government initiatives.

Expressing severe displeasure over unresolved land demarcation cases in the Revenue Department, the Chief Minister noted that many demarcation matters remain pending despite formal orders from competent officers

"This negligence puts citizens through unnecessary hardship and undermines administrative integrity," CM Sai stated. He instructed all Collectors to regularly review revenue cases, resolve every demarcation matter within the stipulated time frame, and fix strict accountability on negligent officials.

Reviewing the AgriStack initiative, the CM instructed Collectors to launch district-wide drives to ensure 100% registration of all eligible farmers.