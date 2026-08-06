Chhattisgarh govt mandates real-time monitoring of governance, service delivery via PARAS portal

RAIPUR: Emphasising transparent, accountable, and time-bound delivery of public welfare schemes to the last person in society, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai chaired the first state-level review meeting using the newly developed PARAS (Project Assessment, Review, and Analysis System) portal at the state secretariat.
CM Sai affirmed that negligence or administrative delays in executing government schemes will not be tolerated. He announced that a state-level review meeting will be conducted via the PARAS portal on the last Tuesday of every month to track real-time progress across all key government initiatives.
Expressing severe displeasure over unresolved land demarcation cases in the Revenue Department, the Chief Minister noted that many demarcation matters remain pending despite formal orders from competent officers
"This negligence puts citizens through unnecessary hardship and undermines administrative integrity," CM Sai stated. He instructed all Collectors to regularly review revenue cases, resolve every demarcation matter within the stipulated time frame, and fix strict accountability on negligent officials.
Reviewing the AgriStack initiative, the CM instructed Collectors to launch district-wide drives to ensure 100% registration of all eligible farmers.
Evaluating public grievance redressal mechanisms, the Chief Minister highlighted that the CM Helpline 1076 has received over 1,10,000 complaints to date, with more than 65,000 successfully resolved—achieving a 55.29% positive satisfaction rating from citizens. He instructed officials to create targeted action plans for high-complaint sectors, particularly Power, Revenue, and Panchayat & Rural Development.
On the Seva Setu portal, which currently provides 721 notified services across 27 departments, the Chief Minister directed officials to rapidly integrate all remaining un-digitised public services. He urged widespread awareness campaigns through Gram Panchayats, Common Service Centres (CSCs), and Atal Seva Kendras so citizens can access services locally.
The review meeting also covered various critical socio-economic drives. Under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) scheme, priority approval was ordered for infrastructure development proposals in every Gram Panchayat across the state.
On digital connectivity, the progress on 476 mobile towers funded by Centre’s Digital Bharat Nidhi was reviewed to expedite high-speed digital connectivity in remote and forested regions.
Officials were directed to ensure timely distribution of free textbooks, uniforms, Saraswati Bicycles, and PM POSHAN meals. The CM also called for developing kitchen gardens in school premises and planting nutritious saplings.