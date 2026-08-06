Congress expresses support to agitating students in Ranchi, says justice for them top priority

NEW DELHI: The Congress, which is part of the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, on Thursday said it stands in support of the agitating students in Ranchi and asserted that justice for them remains its top priority.

Congress' in-charge of Jharkhand K Raju said party leaders from the state, led by him, met Chief Minister Hemant Soren and gave a memorandum.

"We thanked CM for his empathetic positive action for constituting a Ministerial Committee to consult with protesting students and recommend concrete solutions," Raju said on X.

The Congress in Jharkhand stands in support of the agitating student for justice in Ranchi, he asserted.

"Jharkhand IYC and NSUI leaders joined by @NSUI National President, @IYC National Secretary to express total solidarity with students protesting JPSC & JSSC irregularities," Raju pointed out.

"Jharkhand leaders led by me met CM Hemant Soren Ji with a memorandum. We thanked CM for his empathetic positive action for constituting a Ministerial Committee to consult with protesting students and recommend concrete solutions," he said.

"Justice for our students remains our top priority!" Raju added.

Students intensified their protest over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand with five demonstrators joining an indefinite hunger strike, even as Chief Minister Soren on Wednesday said the question paper leak issues are a national problem and offered talks to resolve the impasse.

The protest, which began on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here, emerged as one of the biggest student-led movements in the state in recent years.

The demonstrators are demanding cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment test either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

They also stressed comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).