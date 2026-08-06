Congress seeks Punjab report on alleged police-gangster nexus after FBI probe

CHANDIGARH: The Congress on Wednesday questioned the AAP government in Punjab over an alleged police-gangster nexus after the US-led investigation into the Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria transnational crime syndicates named then Tanda police station SHO Gurinderjit Singh Nagra in an FBI indictment.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa demanded that the state government table a detailed report explaining the allegations emerging from the FBI-led international investigation into transnational organised crime networks.

Bajwa said the disclosures made by the US Department of Justice alleged that Inspector Gurinderjit Singh Nagra, then SHO of Tanda police station, colluded with members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang to extort nearly US$400,000 (around Rs 3.8 crore) from an Indian-origin family in California by threatening to falsely implicate innocent family members, including women, in a murder case.

“The allegations suggest that official police machinery was allegedly misused to facilitate organised crime. This is not merely a case of individual misconduct but raises serious questions about the functioning of the law enforcement system in Punjab,” Bajwa said.